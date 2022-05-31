English
    Kiran Vyapar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.16 crore, down 37.81% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kiran Vyapar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.16 crore in March 2022 down 37.81% from Rs. 61.36 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.47 crore in March 2022 down 57.95% from Rs. 48.67 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.38 crore in March 2022 down 33.14% from Rs. 40.95 crore in March 2021.

    Kiran Vyapar EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.44 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.97 in March 2021.

    Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 133.85 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)

    Kiran Vyapar
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.0447.4661.15
    Other Operating Income0.120.420.21
    Total Income From Operations38.1647.8861.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.545.7311.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.130.200.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.061.932.43
    Depreciation1.220.550.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.010.040.02
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.584.306.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.9035.1340.10
    Other Income0.260.510.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.1635.6540.43
    Interest1.271.221.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.8934.4339.37
    Exceptional Items0.10--7.11
    P/L Before Tax24.9834.4346.48
    Tax1.988.946.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.0025.4940.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.0025.4940.40
    Minority Interest0.38-0.050.17
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.921.218.10
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.4726.6648.67
    Equity Share Capital26.9826.9826.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.449.9017.97
    Diluted EPS7.449.9017.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.449.9017.97
    Diluted EPS7.449.9017.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Kiran Vyapar #Results
    first published: May 31, 2022 10:41 am
