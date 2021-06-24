Kiran Vyapar Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 61.36 crore, up 858.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.36 crore in March 2021 up 858.9% from Rs. 6.40 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.67 crore in March 2021 up 423.51% from Rs. 15.04 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.95 crore in March 2021 up 2413.56% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2020.

Kiran Vyapar EPS has increased to Rs. 17.97 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.59 in March 2020.

Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 142.20 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 72.57% returns over the last 6 months and 142.87% over the last 12 months.