Kiran Vyapar Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 61.36 crore, up 858.9% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 08:54 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kiran Vyapar are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.36 crore in March 2021 up 858.9% from Rs. 6.40 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.67 crore in March 2021 up 423.51% from Rs. 15.04 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.95 crore in March 2021 up 2413.56% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2020.

Kiran Vyapar EPS has increased to Rs. 17.97 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.59 in March 2020.

Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 142.20 on June 23, 2021 (BSE) and has given 72.57% returns over the last 6 months and 142.87% over the last 12 months.

Kiran Vyapar
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations61.1531.406.40
Other Operating Income0.21----
Total Income From Operations61.3631.406.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods11.577.652.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.39-0.010.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.431.802.77
Depreciation0.520.500.57
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.020.040.42
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.332.382.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.1019.04-2.42
Other Income0.340.430.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.4319.47-2.34
Interest1.060.691.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.3718.78-3.37
Exceptional Items7.11----
P/L Before Tax46.4818.78-3.37
Tax6.094.612.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.4014.17-5.97
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.4014.17-5.97
Minority Interest0.17-0.170.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates8.101.69-9.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates48.6715.70-15.04
Equity Share Capital26.9826.9826.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.975.88-5.59
Diluted EPS17.975.88-5.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.975.88-5.59
Diluted EPS17.975.88-5.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 24, 2021 08:44 pm

