    Kiran Vyapar Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.82 crore, down 89.95% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kiran Vyapar are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.82 crore in June 2022 down 89.95% from Rs. 28.06 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2022 down 87.89% from Rs. 22.88 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2022 down 106.29% from Rs. 18.43 crore in June 2021.

    Kiran Vyapar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.48 in June 2021.

    Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 153.75 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.33% returns over the last 6 months and -2.50% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.8238.0427.88
    Other Operating Income0.000.120.18
    Total Income From Operations2.8238.1628.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.831.546.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01-0.130.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.592.061.69
    Depreciation0.071.220.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.04-0.010.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.767.581.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.3825.9017.78
    Other Income0.150.260.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.2326.1617.96
    Interest0.851.271.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.0824.8916.89
    Exceptional Items--0.10--
    P/L Before Tax-2.0824.9816.89
    Tax-0.111.983.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.9723.0013.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.9723.0013.66
    Minority Interest0.160.380.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates4.58-2.929.21
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.7720.4722.88
    Equity Share Capital26.9826.9826.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.977.448.48
    Diluted EPS0.977.448.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.977.448.48
    Diluted EPS0.977.448.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Kiran Vyapar #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:00 am
