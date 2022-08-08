Kiran Vyapar Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.82 crore, down 89.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.82 crore in June 2022 down 89.95% from Rs. 28.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2022 down 87.89% from Rs. 22.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2022 down 106.29% from Rs. 18.43 crore in June 2021.

Kiran Vyapar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.48 in June 2021.

Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 153.75 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.33% returns over the last 6 months and -2.50% over the last 12 months.