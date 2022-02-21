Kiran Vyapar Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.88 crore, up 52.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.88 crore in December 2021 up 52.47% from Rs. 31.40 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.66 crore in December 2021 up 69.84% from Rs. 15.70 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.20 crore in December 2021 up 81.27% from Rs. 19.97 crore in December 2020.

Kiran Vyapar EPS has increased to Rs. 9.90 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.88 in December 2020.

Kiran Vyapar shares closed at 137.15 on February 18, 2022 (BSE)