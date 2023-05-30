Kiran Print Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 3.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 3.71% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 554.94% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 600% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Kiran Print shares closed at 6.79 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 49.23% returns over the last 6 months and 25.74% over the last 12 months.