    Kiran Print Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 3.71% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kiran Print Pack are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 3.71% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 554.94% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 600% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Kiran Print shares closed at 6.79 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 49.23% returns over the last 6 months and 25.74% over the last 12 months.

    Kiran Print Pack
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.160.290.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.160.290.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.170.280.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.070.07
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.090.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.15-0.16-0.11
    Other Income0.050.120.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.040.02
    Interest0.00--0.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.11-0.040.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.11-0.040.02
    Tax0.000.00-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.11-0.040.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.11-0.040.02
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.42-0.080.05
    Diluted EPS-0.42-0.080.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.42-0.080.05
    Diluted EPS-0.42-0.080.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

