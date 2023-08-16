Kiran Print Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 4.44% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.26 0.16 0.25 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.26 0.16 0.25 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.25 0.17 0.25 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 -0.01 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.07 0.07 0.07 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.02 0.07 0.04 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -0.15 -0.11 Other Income 0.09 0.05 0.10 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.10 -0.01 Interest 0.00 0.00 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 -0.11 -0.01 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.00 -0.11 -0.01 Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 -0.11 -0.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 -0.11 -0.01 Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- -0.42 -0.02 Diluted EPS -- -0.42 -0.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- -0.42 -0.02 Diluted EPS -- -0.42 -0.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited