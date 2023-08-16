English
    Kiran Print Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 4.44% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kiran Print Pack are:Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in June 2023 up 4.44% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 96% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.Kiran Print shares closed at 7.99 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.50% returns over the last 6 months and 68.21% over the last 12 months.
    Kiran Print Pack
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.260.160.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.260.160.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.250.170.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.01-0.01--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.070.07
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.070.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.15-0.11
    Other Income0.090.050.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.10-0.01
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.00-0.11-0.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.00-0.11-0.01
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.00-0.11-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.00-0.11-0.01
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS---0.42-0.02
    Diluted EPS---0.42-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS---0.42-0.02
    Diluted EPS---0.42-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kiran Print #Kiran Print Pack #Printing & Stationery #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:44 am

