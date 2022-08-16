 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kiran Print Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 53.12% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kiran Print Pack are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2022 up 53.12% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 484.62% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Kiran Print shares closed at 4.75 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.14% returns over the last 6 months

Kiran Print Pack
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.25 0.16 0.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.25 0.16 0.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.25 0.15 0.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.07 0.07
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.04 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -0.11 -0.09
Other Income 0.10 0.14 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.02 0.00
Interest -- 0.01 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 0.02 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.01 0.02 0.00
Tax 0.00 -0.01 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 0.02 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 0.02 0.00
Equity Share Capital 5.00 5.00 5.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.05 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.05 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 0.05 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.02 0.05 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 16, 2022 02:44 pm
