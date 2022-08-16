Kiran Print Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 53.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2022 up 53.12% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 484.62% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Kiran Print shares closed at 4.75 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.14% returns over the last 6 months