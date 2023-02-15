Kiran Print Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, up 22.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2022 up 22.49% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 279.91% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.