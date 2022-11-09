 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

KIOCL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.47 crore, down 66.66% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 07:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KIOCL are:

Net Sales at Rs 154.47 crore in September 2022 down 66.66% from Rs. 463.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 102.22 crore in September 2022 down 237.03% from Rs. 30.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 93.34 crore in September 2022 down 227.05% from Rs. 28.54 crore in September 2021.

KIOCL shares closed at 180.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.12% returns over the last 6 months and -32.92% over the last 12 months.

KIOCL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 154.47 366.24 463.33
Other Operating Income -- 0.08 --
Total Income From Operations 154.47 366.32 463.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 75.48 403.14 694.42
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 84.71 -140.35 -347.80
Power & Fuel -- 63.34 --
Employees Cost 47.06 45.60 48.68
Depreciation 7.37 6.81 7.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.95 48.10 116.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -121.10 -60.32 -56.28
Other Income 20.39 18.93 19.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -100.71 -41.39 -36.51
Interest 2.00 2.39 1.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -102.71 -43.78 -38.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -102.71 -43.78 -38.50
Tax -0.49 -- -8.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -102.22 -43.78 -30.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -102.22 -43.78 -30.33
Equity Share Capital 607.75 607.75 607.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.68 -0.72 -0.50
Diluted EPS -1.68 -0.72 -0.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.68 -0.72 -0.50
Diluted EPS -1.68 -0.72 -0.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #KIOCL #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:43 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.