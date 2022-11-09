KIOCL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.47 crore, down 66.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KIOCL are:
Net Sales at Rs 154.47 crore in September 2022 down 66.66% from Rs. 463.33 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 102.22 crore in September 2022 down 237.03% from Rs. 30.33 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 93.34 crore in September 2022 down 227.05% from Rs. 28.54 crore in September 2021.
KIOCL shares closed at 180.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.12% returns over the last 6 months and -32.92% over the last 12 months.
|
|KIOCL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|154.47
|366.24
|463.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.08
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|154.47
|366.32
|463.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|75.48
|403.14
|694.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|84.71
|-140.35
|-347.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|63.34
|--
|Employees Cost
|47.06
|45.60
|48.68
|Depreciation
|7.37
|6.81
|7.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|60.95
|48.10
|116.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-121.10
|-60.32
|-56.28
|Other Income
|20.39
|18.93
|19.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-100.71
|-41.39
|-36.51
|Interest
|2.00
|2.39
|1.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-102.71
|-43.78
|-38.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-102.71
|-43.78
|-38.50
|Tax
|-0.49
|--
|-8.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-102.22
|-43.78
|-30.33
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-102.22
|-43.78
|-30.33
|Equity Share Capital
|607.75
|607.75
|607.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.68
|-0.72
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-1.68
|-0.72
|-0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.68
|-0.72
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-1.68
|-0.72
|-0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited