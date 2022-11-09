KIOCL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.47 crore, down 66.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.47 crore in September 2022 down 66.66% from Rs. 463.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 102.22 crore in September 2022 down 237.03% from Rs. 30.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 93.34 crore in September 2022 down 227.05% from Rs. 28.54 crore in September 2021.

KIOCL shares closed at 180.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.12% returns over the last 6 months and -32.92% over the last 12 months.