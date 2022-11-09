English
    KIOCL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 154.47 crore, down 66.66% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 07:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KIOCL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 154.47 crore in September 2022 down 66.66% from Rs. 463.33 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 102.22 crore in September 2022 down 237.03% from Rs. 30.33 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 93.34 crore in September 2022 down 227.05% from Rs. 28.54 crore in September 2021.

    KIOCL shares closed at 180.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.12% returns over the last 6 months and -32.92% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations154.47366.24463.33
    Other Operating Income--0.08--
    Total Income From Operations154.47366.32463.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.48403.14694.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks84.71-140.35-347.80
    Power & Fuel--63.34--
    Employees Cost47.0645.6048.68
    Depreciation7.376.817.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.9548.10116.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-121.10-60.32-56.28
    Other Income20.3918.9319.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-100.71-41.39-36.51
    Interest2.002.391.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-102.71-43.78-38.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-102.71-43.78-38.50
    Tax-0.49---8.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-102.22-43.78-30.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-102.22-43.78-30.33
    Equity Share Capital607.75607.75607.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.68-0.72-0.50
    Diluted EPS-1.68-0.72-0.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.68-0.72-0.50
    Diluted EPS-1.68-0.72-0.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 06:43 pm