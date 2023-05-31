English
    KIOCL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 734.74 crore, down 35.48% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KIOCL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 734.74 crore in March 2023 down 35.48% from Rs. 1,138.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.21 crore in March 2023 down 57.61% from Rs. 193.94 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.44 crore in March 2023 down 73.09% from Rs. 254.33 crore in March 2022.

    KIOCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.19 in March 2022.

    KIOCL shares closed at 192.00 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.50% returns over the last 6 months and -3.90% over the last 12 months.

    KIOCL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations734.74287.891,138.75
    Other Operating Income----0.05
    Total Income From Operations734.74287.891,138.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials467.04186.13502.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks28.5817.22216.45
    Power & Fuel----72.57
    Employees Cost29.2244.2553.62
    Depreciation3.927.157.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses163.3183.9058.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.67-50.76227.35
    Other Income21.8519.2219.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.52-31.54246.35
    Interest6.912.345.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.61-33.88240.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax57.61-33.88240.99
    Tax-24.60--47.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities82.21-33.88193.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period82.21-33.88193.94
    Equity Share Capital607.75607.75607.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.35-0.563.19
    Diluted EPS1.35-0.563.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.35-0.563.19
    Diluted EPS1.35-0.563.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 31, 2023 03:00 pm