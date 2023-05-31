KIOCL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 734.74 crore, down 35.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 734.74 crore in March 2023 down 35.48% from Rs. 1,138.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.21 crore in March 2023 down 57.61% from Rs. 193.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.44 crore in March 2023 down 73.09% from Rs. 254.33 crore in March 2022.

KIOCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.19 in March 2022.

KIOCL shares closed at 192.00 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.50% returns over the last 6 months and -3.90% over the last 12 months.