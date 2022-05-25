 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KIOCL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,138.80 crore, up 21.19% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KIOCL are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,138.80 crore in March 2022 up 21.19% from Rs. 939.71 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 193.94 crore in March 2022 down 0.04% from Rs. 194.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 254.33 crore in March 2022 down 8.44% from Rs. 277.78 crore in March 2021.

KIOCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.19 in March 2021.

KIOCL shares closed at 198.55 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.43% returns over the last 6 months and -7.57% over the last 12 months.

KIOCL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,138.80 363.75 922.46
Other Operating Income -- 0.37 17.25
Total Income From Operations 1,138.80 364.12 939.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 502.47 185.03 576.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 216.45 158.26 -57.63
Power & Fuel -- 33.62 70.79
Employees Cost 53.62 38.53 53.63
Depreciation 7.98 7.87 7.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 130.93 41.42 42.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 227.35 -100.61 247.54
Other Income 19.00 16.26 22.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 246.35 -84.35 270.50
Interest 5.36 2.33 7.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 240.99 -86.68 263.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 240.99 -86.68 263.03
Tax 47.05 -20.55 69.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 193.94 -66.13 194.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 193.94 -66.13 194.01
Equity Share Capital 607.75 607.75 607.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.19 -1.09 3.19
Diluted EPS 3.19 -1.09 3.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.19 -1.09 3.19
Diluted EPS 3.19 -1.09 3.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 11:55 am
