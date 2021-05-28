KIOCL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 939.71 crore, up 88.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 939.71 crore in March 2021 up 88.04% from Rs. 499.75 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 194.01 crore in March 2021 up 633.77% from Rs. 26.44 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 277.78 crore in March 2021 up 554.68% from Rs. 42.43 crore in March 2020.

KIOCL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.19 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2020.

KIOCL shares closed at 234.85 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 102.98% returns over the last 6 months and 232.41% over the last 12 months.