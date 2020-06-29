KIOCL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 499.75 crore, down 22.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 499.75 crore in March 2020 down 22.46% from Rs. 644.48 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.44 crore in March 2020 down 41.02% from Rs. 44.83 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.43 crore in March 2020 down 58.41% from Rs. 102.01 crore in March 2019.

KIOCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.72 in March 2019.

KIOCL shares closed at 112.15 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.22% returns over the last 6 months and -7.47% over the last 12 months.