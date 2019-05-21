KIOCL Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 644.48 crore, up 61.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 644.48 crore in March 2019 up 61.64% from Rs. 398.72 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.83 crore in March 2019 down 25.36% from Rs. 60.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.01 crore in March 2019 up 70.79% from Rs. 59.73 crore in March 2018.

KIOCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.95 in March 2018.

KIOCL shares closed at 131.80 on May 20, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.14% returns over the last 6 months and -39.82% over the last 12 months.