KIOCL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 501.44 crore, up 36.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 501.44 crore in June 2023 up 36.89% from Rs. 366.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.04 crore in June 2023 down 32.57% from Rs. 43.78 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 50.65 crore in June 2023 down 46.47% from Rs. 34.58 crore in June 2022.

KIOCL shares closed at 223.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.29% returns over the last 6 months and 15.19% over the last 12 months.