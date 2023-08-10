English
    KIOCL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 501.44 crore, up 36.89% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KIOCL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 501.44 crore in June 2023 up 36.89% from Rs. 366.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.04 crore in June 2023 down 32.57% from Rs. 43.78 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 50.65 crore in June 2023 down 46.47% from Rs. 34.58 crore in June 2022.

    KIOCL shares closed at 223.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.29% returns over the last 6 months and 15.19% over the last 12 months.

    KIOCL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations501.38734.74366.24
    Other Operating Income0.06--0.08
    Total Income From Operations501.44734.74366.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials386.14467.04403.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks27.7428.58-140.35
    Power & Fuel59.16--63.34
    Employees Cost38.4929.2245.60
    Depreciation6.473.926.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.62163.3148.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-70.1842.67-60.32
    Other Income13.0621.8518.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-57.1264.52-41.39
    Interest4.566.912.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-61.6857.61-43.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-61.6857.61-43.78
    Tax-3.64-24.60--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-58.0482.21-43.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-58.0482.21-43.78
    Equity Share Capital607.75607.75607.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.951.35-0.72
    Diluted EPS-0.951.35-0.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.951.35-0.72
    Diluted EPS-0.951.35-0.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:44 am

