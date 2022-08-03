KIOCL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 366.32 crore, down 64.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 366.32 crore in June 2022 down 64.85% from Rs. 1,042.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.78 crore in June 2022 down 120.28% from Rs. 215.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.58 crore in June 2022 down 111.33% from Rs. 305.10 crore in June 2021.

KIOCL shares closed at 202.85 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.46% returns over the last 6 months and -30.96% over the last 12 months.