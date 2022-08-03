 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

KIOCL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 366.32 crore, down 64.85% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KIOCL are:

Net Sales at Rs 366.32 crore in June 2022 down 64.85% from Rs. 1,042.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.78 crore in June 2022 down 120.28% from Rs. 215.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.58 crore in June 2022 down 111.33% from Rs. 305.10 crore in June 2021.

KIOCL shares closed at 202.85 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.46% returns over the last 6 months and -30.96% over the last 12 months.

KIOCL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 366.24 1,138.75 1,041.40
Other Operating Income 0.08 0.05 0.65
Total Income From Operations 366.32 1,138.80 1,042.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 403.14 502.47 581.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -140.35 216.45 7.26
Power & Fuel 63.34 72.57 72.73
Employees Cost 45.60 53.62 47.49
Depreciation 6.81 7.98 7.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.10 58.36 45.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -60.32 227.35 280.29
Other Income 18.93 19.00 17.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -41.39 246.35 297.74
Interest 2.39 5.36 2.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -43.78 240.99 295.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -43.78 240.99 295.22
Tax -- 47.05 79.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -43.78 193.94 215.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -43.78 193.94 215.92
Equity Share Capital 607.75 607.75 607.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.72 3.19 3.55
Diluted EPS -0.72 3.19 3.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.72 3.19 3.55
Diluted EPS -0.72 3.19 3.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #KIOCL #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.