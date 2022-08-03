KIOCL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 366.32 crore, down 64.85% Y-o-Y
August 03, 2022 / 07:05 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KIOCL are:
Net Sales at Rs 366.32 crore in June 2022 down 64.85% from Rs. 1,042.05 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.78 crore in June 2022 down 120.28% from Rs. 215.92 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.58 crore in June 2022 down 111.33% from Rs. 305.10 crore in June 2021.
KIOCL shares closed at 202.85 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.46% returns over the last 6 months and -30.96% over the last 12 months.
|KIOCL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|366.24
|1,138.75
|1,041.40
|Other Operating Income
|0.08
|0.05
|0.65
|Total Income From Operations
|366.32
|1,138.80
|1,042.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|403.14
|502.47
|581.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-140.35
|216.45
|7.26
|Power & Fuel
|63.34
|72.57
|72.73
|Employees Cost
|45.60
|53.62
|47.49
|Depreciation
|6.81
|7.98
|7.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|48.10
|58.36
|45.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-60.32
|227.35
|280.29
|Other Income
|18.93
|19.00
|17.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-41.39
|246.35
|297.74
|Interest
|2.39
|5.36
|2.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-43.78
|240.99
|295.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-43.78
|240.99
|295.22
|Tax
|--
|47.05
|79.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-43.78
|193.94
|215.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-43.78
|193.94
|215.92
|Equity Share Capital
|607.75
|607.75
|607.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|3.19
|3.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|3.19
|3.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.72
|3.19
|3.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.72
|3.19
|3.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited