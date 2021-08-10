KIOCL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,042.05 crore, up 138.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,042.05 crore in June 2021 up 138.61% from Rs. 436.71 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 215.92 crore in June 2021 up 1696.34% from Rs. 12.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 305.10 crore in June 2021 up 981.91% from Rs. 28.20 crore in June 2020.

KIOCL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.55 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2020.

KIOCL shares closed at 298.95 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 112.25% returns over the last 6 months and 159.51% over the last 12 months.