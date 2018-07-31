KIOCL standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 393.18 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 393.18 398.72 277.69 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 393.18 398.72 277.69 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 215.47 324.81 232.98 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 16.14 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 82.10 -81.12 -38.87 Power & Fuel 44.28 52.17 41.61 Employees Cost 44.45 72.89 37.11 Depreciation 4.64 1.41 5.28 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 37.49 23.79 36.21 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -35.25 -11.37 -36.63 Other Income 32.22 69.69 44.10 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.03 58.32 7.47 Interest 0.43 0.43 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.46 57.89 7.47 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -3.46 57.89 7.47 Tax 0.16 -2.17 1.31 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.62 60.06 6.16 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.62 60.06 6.16 Equity Share Capital 634.51 634.51 634.51 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.06 0.95 0.10 Diluted EPS -0.06 0.95 0.10 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.06 0.95 0.10 Diluted EPS -0.06 0.95 0.10 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 0.64 Share Holding (%) -- -- 1.00 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 62.81 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 100.00 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 98.99 Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited