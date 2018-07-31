KIOCL standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 393.18 crore

KIOCL has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 393.18 crore and a net loss of Rs 3.62 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × KIOCL has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 393.18 crore and a net loss of Rs 3.62 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 277.69 crore and net profit was Rs 6.16 crore. KIOCL shares closed at 189.45 on July 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -41.73% returns over the last 6 months and 164.97% over the last 12 months. KIOCL Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 393.18 398.72 277.69 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 393.18 398.72 277.69 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 215.47 324.81 232.98 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 16.14 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 82.10 -81.12 -38.87 Power & Fuel 44.28 52.17 41.61 Employees Cost 44.45 72.89 37.11 Depreciation 4.64 1.41 5.28 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 37.49 23.79 36.21 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -35.25 -11.37 -36.63 Other Income 32.22 69.69 44.10 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.03 58.32 7.47 Interest 0.43 0.43 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.46 57.89 7.47 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -3.46 57.89 7.47 Tax 0.16 -2.17 1.31 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.62 60.06 6.16 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.62 60.06 6.16 Equity Share Capital 634.51 634.51 634.51 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.06 0.95 0.10 Diluted EPS -0.06 0.95 0.10 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.06 0.95 0.10 Diluted EPS -0.06 0.95 0.10 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 0.64 Share Holding (%) -- -- 1.00 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 62.81 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 100.00 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 98.99 Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:24 pm