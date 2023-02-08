 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
KIOCL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 287.89 crore, down 20.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 05:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KIOCL are:

Net Sales at Rs 287.89 crore in December 2022 down 20.94% from Rs. 364.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.88 crore in December 2022 up 48.77% from Rs. 66.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.39 crore in December 2022 up 68.11% from Rs. 76.48 crore in December 2021.

KIOCL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 287.89 154.47 363.75
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.37
Total Income From Operations 287.89 154.47 364.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 186.13 75.48 185.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.22 84.71 158.26
Power & Fuel -- -- 33.62
Employees Cost 44.25 47.06 38.53
Depreciation 7.15 7.37 7.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 83.90 60.95 41.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -50.76 -121.10 -100.61
Other Income 19.22 20.39 16.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -31.54 -100.71 -84.35
Interest 2.34 2.00 2.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -33.88 -102.71 -86.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -33.88 -102.71 -86.68
Tax -- -0.49 -20.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -33.88 -102.22 -66.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -33.88 -102.22 -66.13
Equity Share Capital 607.75 607.75 607.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.56 -1.68 -1.09
Diluted EPS -0.56 -1.68 -1.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.56 -1.68 -1.09
Diluted EPS -0.56 -1.68 -1.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
