KIOCL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 287.89 crore, down 20.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 287.89 crore in December 2022 down 20.94% from Rs. 364.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.88 crore in December 2022 up 48.77% from Rs. 66.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.39 crore in December 2022 up 68.11% from Rs. 76.48 crore in December 2021.

KIOCL shares closed at 196.80 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.51% returns over the last 6 months and -19.61% over the last 12 months.