    KIOCL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 287.89 crore, down 20.94% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 05:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KIOCL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 287.89 crore in December 2022 down 20.94% from Rs. 364.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.88 crore in December 2022 up 48.77% from Rs. 66.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.39 crore in December 2022 up 68.11% from Rs. 76.48 crore in December 2021.

    KIOCL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations287.89154.47363.75
    Other Operating Income----0.37
    Total Income From Operations287.89154.47364.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials186.1375.48185.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.2284.71158.26
    Power & Fuel----33.62
    Employees Cost44.2547.0638.53
    Depreciation7.157.377.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses83.9060.9541.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-50.76-121.10-100.61
    Other Income19.2220.3916.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-31.54-100.71-84.35
    Interest2.342.002.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-33.88-102.71-86.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-33.88-102.71-86.68
    Tax---0.49-20.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-33.88-102.22-66.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-33.88-102.22-66.13
    Equity Share Capital607.75607.75607.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.56-1.68-1.09
    Diluted EPS-0.56-1.68-1.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.56-1.68-1.09
    Diluted EPS-0.56-1.68-1.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited