KIOCL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 287.89 crore, down 20.94% Y-o-Y
February 08, 2023 / 05:25 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KIOCL are:
Net Sales at Rs 287.89 crore in December 2022 down 20.94% from Rs. 364.12 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.88 crore in December 2022 up 48.77% from Rs. 66.13 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.39 crore in December 2022 up 68.11% from Rs. 76.48 crore in December 2021.
KIOCL shares closed at 196.80 on February 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.51% returns over the last 6 months and -19.61% over the last 12 months.
|KIOCL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|287.89
|154.47
|363.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.37
|Total Income From Operations
|287.89
|154.47
|364.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|186.13
|75.48
|185.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|17.22
|84.71
|158.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|33.62
|Employees Cost
|44.25
|47.06
|38.53
|Depreciation
|7.15
|7.37
|7.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|83.90
|60.95
|41.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-50.76
|-121.10
|-100.61
|Other Income
|19.22
|20.39
|16.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.54
|-100.71
|-84.35
|Interest
|2.34
|2.00
|2.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-33.88
|-102.71
|-86.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-33.88
|-102.71
|-86.68
|Tax
|--
|-0.49
|-20.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-33.88
|-102.22
|-66.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-33.88
|-102.22
|-66.13
|Equity Share Capital
|607.75
|607.75
|607.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-1.68
|-1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-1.68
|-1.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-1.68
|-1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-1.68
|-1.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited