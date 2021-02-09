KIOCL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 546.28 crore, up 14.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 546.28 crore in December 2020 up 14.23% from Rs. 478.24 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.82 crore in December 2020 up 1843.72% from Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.64 crore in December 2020 up 1336.04% from Rs. 6.66 crore in December 2019.

KIOCL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2019.

KIOCL shares closed at 134.20 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.49% returns over the last 6 months and 16.29% over the last 12 months.