KIOCL Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 424.63 crore, down 4.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 424.63 crore in December 2018 down 4.11% from Rs. 442.81 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.14 crore in December 2018 up 63.62% from Rs. 12.92 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.14 crore in December 2018 up 33.75% from Rs. 24.03 crore in December 2017.

KIOCL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2017.

KIOCL shares closed at 130.65 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.58% returns over the last 6 months and -61.00% over the last 12 months.