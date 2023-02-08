 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

KIOCL reduces Q3 net loss to Rs Rs 33.88 cr

PTI
Feb 08, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST

The company had posted Rs 86.68 crore net loss during the same period of the preceding fiscal, KIOCL said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenue of KIOCL stood at Rs 307.11 crore as against Rs 380.35 crore in the year ago quarter. (Representative Image)

State-owned KIOCL has trimmed its net loss to Rs 33.88 crore during the October-December quarter of FY23, helped by reduced expenses.

The company had posted Rs 86.68 crore net loss during the same period of the preceding fiscal, KIOCL said in a regulatory filing.

KIOCL has also reduced its expenses to Rs 340.99 crore from Rs 467.03 crore a year ago.

Total revenue of the company stood at Rs 307.11 crore as against Rs 380.35 crore in the year ago quarter.