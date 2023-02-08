English
    KIOCL reduces Q3 net loss to Rs Rs 33.88 cr

    The company had posted Rs 86.68 crore net loss during the same period of the preceding fiscal, KIOCL said in a regulatory filing.

    PTI
    February 08, 2023 / 03:08 PM IST
    Total revenue of KIOCL stood at Rs 307.11 crore as against Rs 380.35 crore in the year ago quarter. (Representative Image)

    State-owned KIOCL has trimmed its net loss to Rs 33.88 crore during the October-December quarter of FY23, helped by reduced expenses.

    KIOCL has also reduced its expenses to Rs 340.99 crore from Rs 467.03 crore a year ago.

    Total revenue of the company stood at Rs 307.11 crore as against Rs 380.35 crore in the year ago quarter.