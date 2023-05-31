English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Kings Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.44 crore, up 65.87% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kings Infra Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.44 crore in March 2023 up 65.87% from Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2023 up 168.66% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2023 up 115.03% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2022.

    Kings Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2022.

    Kings Infra shares closed at 114.55 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.78% returns over the last 6 months and 54.80% over the last 12 months.

    Kings Infra Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.4415.1112.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.4415.1112.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.0213.3510.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.40-1.54-0.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.240.25
    Depreciation0.070.070.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.160.560.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.542.431.61
    Other Income0.110.140.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.652.581.66
    Interest0.830.630.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.811.951.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.811.951.06
    Tax0.730.500.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.091.450.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.091.450.78
    Equity Share Capital23.5123.5123.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.880.620.33
    Diluted EPS0.880.620.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.880.620.33
    Diluted EPS0.880.620.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Aquaculture #Earnings First-Cut #Kings Infra #Kings Infra Ventures #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 09:11 am