Kings Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.44 crore, up 65.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.44 crore in March 2023 up 65.87% from Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2023 up 168.66% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2023 up 115.03% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2022.

Kings Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2022.

Kings Infra shares closed at 114.55 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 26.78% returns over the last 6 months and 54.80% over the last 12 months.