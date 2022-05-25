Kings Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.32 crore, up 22.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.32 crore in March 2022 up 22.86% from Rs. 10.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2022 up 74.45% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2022 up 26.28% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2021.

Kings Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2021.

Kings Infra shares closed at 74.00 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 109.63% returns over the last 6 months and 136.04% over the last 12 months.