Kings Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.96 crore, up 87.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.96 crore in June 2023 up 87.12% from Rs. 11.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.15 crore in June 2023 down 23.17% from Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.79 crore in June 2023 up 35.36% from Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2022.

Kings Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2022.

Kings Infra shares closed at 133.40 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.87% returns over the last 6 months and 67.90% over the last 12 months.