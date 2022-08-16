Kings Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.20 crore, up 9.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.20 crore in June 2022 up 9.08% from Rs. 10.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2022 up 378.2% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2022 up 107.41% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2021.

Kings Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2021.

Kings Infra shares closed at 84.55 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.98% returns over the last 6 months and 138.17% over the last 12 months.