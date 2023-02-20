 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kings Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.11 crore, up 73.55% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kings Infra Ventures are:Net Sales at Rs 15.11 crore in December 2022 up 73.55% from Rs. 8.71 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 up 58.35% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2022 up 45.6% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2021.
Kings Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2021. Kings Infra shares closed at 99.60 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.17% returns over the last 6 months and 55.62% over the last 12 months.
Kings Infra Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations15.1114.148.71
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations15.1114.148.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials13.3511.345.32
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.54-0.330.84
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.240.210.21
Depreciation0.070.070.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.560.690.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.432.161.69
Other Income0.140.050.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.582.221.75
Interest0.630.530.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.951.691.25
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.951.691.25
Tax0.500.420.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.451.270.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.451.270.92
Equity Share Capital23.5123.5123.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.620.540.39
Diluted EPS0.620.540.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.620.540.39
Diluted EPS0.620.540.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

