Kings Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.11 crore, up 73.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kings Infra Ventures are:Net Sales at Rs 15.11 crore in December 2022 up 73.55% from Rs. 8.71 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in December 2022 up 58.35% from Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2022 up 45.6% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2021.
Kings Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2021.
|Kings Infra shares closed at 99.60 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.17% returns over the last 6 months and 55.62% over the last 12 months.
|Kings Infra Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.11
|14.14
|8.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.11
|14.14
|8.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.35
|11.34
|5.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.54
|-0.33
|0.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.21
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.56
|0.69
|0.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.43
|2.16
|1.69
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.05
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.58
|2.22
|1.75
|Interest
|0.63
|0.53
|0.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.95
|1.69
|1.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.95
|1.69
|1.25
|Tax
|0.50
|0.42
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.45
|1.27
|0.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.45
|1.27
|0.92
|Equity Share Capital
|23.51
|23.51
|23.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.62
|0.54
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|0.62
|0.54
|0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.62
|0.54
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|0.62
|0.54
|0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited