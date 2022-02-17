Kings Infra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.71 crore, down 20.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.71 crore in December 2021 down 20.34% from Rs. 10.93 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2021 up 191.5% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2021 up 73.33% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2020.

Kings Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2020.

Kings Infra shares closed at 66.35 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 85.59% returns over the last 6 months and 155.19% over the last 12 months.