    Kingfa Science Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 351.26 crore, up 32.69% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kingfa Science & Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 351.26 crore in September 2022 up 32.69% from Rs. 264.72 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.09 crore in September 2022 up 196.55% from Rs. 7.45 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.70 crore in September 2022 up 140.64% from Rs. 14.42 crore in September 2021.

    Kingfa Science EPS has increased to Rs. 18.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.15 in September 2021.

    Kingfa Science shares closed at 1,324.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.13% returns over the last 6 months and 39.06% over the last 12 months.

    Kingfa Science & Technology
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations351.26345.87264.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations351.26345.87264.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials265.82251.92243.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.6610.044.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.2934.51-18.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.985.104.80
    Depreciation3.523.423.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.6936.3016.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.304.5810.91
    Other Income0.880.160.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.184.7411.20
    Interest1.361.361.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.823.389.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.823.389.97
    Tax7.740.912.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.092.477.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.092.477.45
    Equity Share Capital12.1112.1112.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--121,104.61--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.242.046.15
    Diluted EPS18.242.046.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.242.046.15
    Diluted EPS18.242.046.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

