Kingfa Science Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 187.04 crore, up 33.72% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 187.04 crore in September 2018 up 33.72% from Rs. 139.87 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2018 down 90.26% from Rs. 5.09 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.36 crore in September 2018 down 69.48% from Rs. 11.01 crore in September 2017.

Kingfa Science EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.20 in September 2017.

Kingfa Science shares closed at 606.10 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -47.30% returns over the last 6 months and -18.59% over the last 12 months.