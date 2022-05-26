Kingfa Science Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 304.40 crore, up 37.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 304.40 crore in March 2022 up 37.58% from Rs. 221.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2022 up 145.64% from Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.31 crore in March 2022 up 61.17% from Rs. 10.74 crore in March 2021.

Kingfa Science EPS has increased to Rs. 3.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in March 2021.

Kingfa Science shares closed at 908.45 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.99% returns over the last 6 months and -5.29% over the last 12 months.