 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kingfa Science Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 304.40 crore, up 37.58% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kingfa Science & Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 304.40 crore in March 2022 up 37.58% from Rs. 221.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2022 up 145.64% from Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.31 crore in March 2022 up 61.17% from Rs. 10.74 crore in March 2021.

Kingfa Science EPS has increased to Rs. 3.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in March 2021.

Kingfa Science shares closed at 908.45 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.99% returns over the last 6 months and -5.29% over the last 12 months.

Kingfa Science & Technology
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 304.40 256.37 221.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 304.40 256.37 221.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 255.36 210.26 185.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.72 1.53 7.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.24 6.72 -6.90
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.92 4.99 4.40
Depreciation 3.32 3.27 3.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.63 19.00 20.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.70 10.60 6.73
Other Income 0.30 0.22 0.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.99 10.82 7.60
Interest 2.01 0.79 1.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.99 10.03 6.59
Exceptional Items -6.50 -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.49 10.03 6.59
Tax 1.49 2.57 4.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.00 7.46 1.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.00 7.46 1.63
Equity Share Capital 12.11 12.11 12.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 121,104.61 -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.30 6.16 1.34
Diluted EPS 3.30 6.16 1.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.30 6.16 1.34
Diluted EPS 3.30 6.16 1.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kingfa Science #Kingfa Science & Technology #Plastics #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 01:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.