Kingfa Science Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 179.38 crore, down 0.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.38 crore in March 2020 down 0.83% from Rs. 180.89 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2020 down 94.84% from Rs. 12.49 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2020 down 78.21% from Rs. 21.48 crore in March 2019.

Kingfa Science EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2020 from Rs. 10.31 in March 2019.

Kingfa Science shares closed at 400.35 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.22% returns over the last 6 months and -34.20% over the last 12 months.