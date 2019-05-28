Kingfa Science Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 180.89 crore, up 5.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.89 crore in March 2019 up 5.31% from Rs. 171.76 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.49 crore in March 2019 up 59.03% from Rs. 7.85 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.48 crore in March 2019 up 58.06% from Rs. 13.59 crore in March 2018.

Kingfa Science EPS has increased to Rs. 10.31 in March 2019 from Rs. 6.49 in March 2018.

Kingfa Science shares closed at 719.85 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.76% returns over the last 6 months and -35.85% over the last 12 months.