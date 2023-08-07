English
    Kingfa Science Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 338.66 crore, down 2.09% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kingfa Science & Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 338.66 crore in June 2023 down 2.09% from Rs. 345.87 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.04 crore in June 2023 up 1316.32% from Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.86 crore in June 2023 up 535.54% from Rs. 8.16 crore in June 2022.

    Kingfa Science EPS has increased to Rs. 28.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.04 in June 2022.

    Kingfa Science shares closed at 2,412.00 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 93.08% returns over the last 6 months and 150.16% over the last 12 months.

    Kingfa Science & Technology
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations338.66365.59345.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations338.66365.59345.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials220.36279.66251.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.7915.2210.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.33-19.2834.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.966.105.10
    Depreciation3.593.623.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.5529.1736.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.0751.094.58
    Other Income2.210.610.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.2751.704.74
    Interest1.312.431.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.9649.263.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax46.9649.263.38
    Tax11.9212.650.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.0436.622.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.0436.622.47
    Equity Share Capital12.1112.1112.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--121,104.61121,104.61
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.9330.242.04
    Diluted EPS28.9330.242.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS28.9330.242.04
    Diluted EPS28.9330.242.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 7, 2023

