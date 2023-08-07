Kingfa Science Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 338.66 crore, down 2.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 338.66 crore in June 2023 down 2.09% from Rs. 345.87 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.04 crore in June 2023 up 1316.32% from Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.86 crore in June 2023 up 535.54% from Rs. 8.16 crore in June 2022.

Kingfa Science EPS has increased to Rs. 28.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.04 in June 2022.

Kingfa Science shares closed at 2,412.00 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 93.08% returns over the last 6 months and 150.16% over the last 12 months.