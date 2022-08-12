 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kingfa Science Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 345.87 crore, up 55.64% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kingfa Science & Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 345.87 crore in June 2022 up 55.64% from Rs. 222.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2022 down 78.89% from Rs. 11.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.16 crore in June 2022 down 59.74% from Rs. 20.27 crore in June 2021.

Kingfa Science EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.68 in June 2021.

Kingfa Science shares closed at 1,063.05 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.74% returns over the last 6 months and -11.16% over the last 12 months.

Kingfa Science & Technology
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 345.87 304.40 222.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 345.87 304.40 222.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 251.92 255.36 210.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.04 17.72 6.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 34.51 -18.24 -39.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.10 5.92 4.15
Depreciation 3.42 3.32 3.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.30 26.63 20.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.58 13.70 16.84
Other Income 0.16 0.30 0.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.74 13.99 17.12
Interest 1.36 2.01 1.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.38 11.99 15.85
Exceptional Items -- -6.50 --
P/L Before Tax 3.38 5.49 15.85
Tax 0.91 1.49 4.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.47 4.00 11.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.47 4.00 11.72
Equity Share Capital 12.11 12.11 12.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 121,104.61 121,104.61 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.04 3.30 9.68
Diluted EPS 2.04 3.30 9.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.04 3.30 9.68
Diluted EPS 2.04 3.30 9.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:22 am
