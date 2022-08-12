Kingfa Science Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 345.87 crore, up 55.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 345.87 crore in June 2022 up 55.64% from Rs. 222.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2022 down 78.89% from Rs. 11.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.16 crore in June 2022 down 59.74% from Rs. 20.27 crore in June 2021.

Kingfa Science EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.68 in June 2021.

Kingfa Science shares closed at 1,063.05 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.74% returns over the last 6 months and -11.16% over the last 12 months.