Kingfa Science Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 183.85 crore, up 8.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 183.85 crore in June 2019 up 8.34% from Rs. 169.70 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.50 crore in June 2019 up 1282.21% from Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.46 crore in June 2019 up 427.37% from Rs. 3.69 crore in June 2018.

Kingfa Science EPS has increased to Rs. 8.67 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2018.

Kingfa Science shares closed at 605.20 on July 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.93% returns over the last 6 months and -33.80% over the last 12 months.