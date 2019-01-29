Kingfa Science Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 163.37 crore, down 0.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 163.37 crore in December 2018 down 0.38% from Rs. 163.99 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.31 crore in December 2018 down 35.03% from Rs. 8.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.77 crore in December 2018 down 32.73% from Rs. 16.01 crore in December 2017.

Kingfa Science EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.38 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.75 in December 2017.

Kingfa Science shares closed at 606.10 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -33.32% returns over the last 6 months and -43.80% over the last 12 months.