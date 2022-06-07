Kinetic Trust Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 21.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2022 up 21.21% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 up 116.15% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 up 112.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

Kinetic Trust EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2021.

Kinetic Trust shares closed at 10.70 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)