Kinetic Trust Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 27.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2020 down 27.43% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020 down 26.63% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020 down 46.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019.

Kinetic Trust EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2019.

Kinetic Trust shares closed at 8.53 on November 21, 2019 (BSE)