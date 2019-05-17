Kinetic Trust Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 101.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2019 up 101.28% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 up 157.79% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019 up 150% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.

Kinetic Trust EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2018.

Kinetic Trust shares closed at 8.13 on May 15, 2019 (BSE)