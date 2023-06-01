English
    Kinetic Eng Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.08 crore, up 12.01% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kinetic Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.08 crore in March 2023 up 12.01% from Rs. 33.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2023 up 263.12% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.19 crore in March 2023 up 38.77% from Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2022.

    Kinetic Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2022.

    Kinetic Eng shares closed at 101.19 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.28% returns over the last 6 months and 29.40% over the last 12 months.

    Kinetic Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.0832.6633.10
    Other Operating Income--0.09--
    Total Income From Operations37.0832.7533.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.1916.5918.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.020.160.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.644.734.62
    Depreciation1.661.621.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.588.117.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.031.541.42
    Other Income0.500.370.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.531.912.14
    Interest1.421.431.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.110.480.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.110.480.58
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.110.480.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.110.480.58
    Equity Share Capital19.8819.8818.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.030.240.34
    Diluted EPS1.030.240.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.030.240.34
    Diluted EPS1.030.240.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:11 am