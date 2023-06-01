Kinetic Eng Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.08 crore, up 12.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.08 crore in March 2023 up 12.01% from Rs. 33.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2023 up 263.12% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.19 crore in March 2023 up 38.77% from Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2022.

Kinetic Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2022.

Kinetic Eng shares closed at 101.19 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.28% returns over the last 6 months and 29.40% over the last 12 months.