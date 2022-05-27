Kinetic Eng Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.10 crore, up 3.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.10 crore in March 2022 up 3.67% from Rs. 31.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022 down 55.21% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2022 down 18.52% from Rs. 4.59 crore in March 2021.

Kinetic Eng EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in March 2021.

Kinetic Eng shares closed at 78.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)