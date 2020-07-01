Kinetic Eng Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.76 crore, down 28.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.76 crore in March 2020 down 28.67% from Rs. 33.31 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2020 up 64.05% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2020 up 50% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2019.

Kinetic Eng shares closed at 19.50 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -39.25% returns over the last 6 months and -46.28% over the last 12 months.