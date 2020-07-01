Kinetic Eng Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23.76 crore, down 28.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kinetic Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.76 crore in March 2020 down 28.67% from Rs. 33.31 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2020 up 64.05% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2020 up 50% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2019.
Kinetic Eng shares closed at 19.50 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -39.25% returns over the last 6 months and -46.28% over the last 12 months.
|Kinetic Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.76
|26.40
|33.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.22
|Total Income From Operations
|23.76
|26.40
|33.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.91
|12.73
|23.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.24
|1.36
|-1.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.44
|6.13
|6.40
|Depreciation
|1.78
|1.81
|1.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.47
|7.24
|5.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.40
|-2.87
|-2.10
|Other Income
|0.64
|0.62
|2.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.04
|-2.25
|0.08
|Interest
|1.59
|1.64
|1.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-3.89
|-1.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.55
|-3.89
|-1.53
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.55
|-3.89
|-1.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.55
|-3.89
|-1.53
|Equity Share Capital
|17.71
|17.71
|17.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-2.20
|-0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-2.20
|-0.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|-2.20
|-0.95
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|-2.20
|-0.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:35 am