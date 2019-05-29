Kinetic Eng Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.31 crore, up 18.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.31 crore in March 2019 up 18.92% from Rs. 28.01 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2019 down 11.68% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2019 up 0.53% from Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2018.

Kinetic Eng shares closed at 34.35 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.14% returns over the last 6 months and -47.40% over the last 12 months.