Kinetic Eng Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 33.31 crore, up 18.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kinetic Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.31 crore in March 2019 up 18.92% from Rs. 28.01 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2019 down 11.68% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2019 up 0.53% from Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2018.
Kinetic Eng shares closed at 34.35 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.14% returns over the last 6 months and -47.40% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kinetic Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.09
|26.12
|27.94
|Other Operating Income
|0.22
|0.96
|0.07
|Total Income From Operations
|33.31
|27.08
|28.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.36
|19.10
|17.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.68
|-1.91
|-1.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.40
|6.38
|5.80
|Depreciation
|1.80
|1.88
|1.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.53
|5.06
|5.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.10
|-3.43
|-1.66
|Other Income
|2.18
|1.73
|1.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|-1.70
|-0.08
|Interest
|1.61
|1.52
|1.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.53
|-3.22
|-1.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.53
|-3.22
|-1.37
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.53
|-3.22
|-1.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.53
|-3.22
|-1.37
|Equity Share Capital
|17.71
|17.71
|17.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.95
|-1.82
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.95
|-1.82
|-0.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.95
|-1.82
|-0.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.95
|-1.82
|-0.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited